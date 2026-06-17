Opal Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $946.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.96 and a 1 year high of $961.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $860.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.04. The firm has a market cap of $436.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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