Opal Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 249.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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