Opal Capital LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 80.5% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

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