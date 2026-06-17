Opal Capital LLC Takes $508,000 Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $393.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.26.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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