Openlane $OPLN Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,230 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Openlane worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPLN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Openlane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Openlane in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Openlane during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Openlane from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Openlane in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Openlane in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Openlane

Openlane Price Performance

Shares of OPLN stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Openlane has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.92.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Openlane had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $527.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Openlane will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Openlane

In other Openlane news, EVP Tobin P. Richer sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $153,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $946,142.07. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clyde Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $234,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,540.56. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

About Openlane

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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