Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,582 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $789.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $890.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $746.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.02 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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