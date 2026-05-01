Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,802 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 72,755 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $877,464 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $107.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here