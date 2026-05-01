Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Starbucks logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oppenheimer Asset Management cut its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% in Q4, selling 72,755 shares and leaving 296,802 shares worth about $24.99 million.
  • Starbucks reported a beat‑and‑raise quarter—EPS $0.50 vs. $0.44 expected and revenue $9.53B vs. $9.17B—and raised FY26 guidance to $2.25–$2.45 in EPS, helping drive recent share strength.
  • Analysts hold a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $106.93, though some warn of stretched valuation and margin pressure despite improving traffic and revenue trends.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,802 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 72,755 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $877,464 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $107.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Starbucks Right Now?

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines