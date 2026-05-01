Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.33 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,994,000 after buying an additional 665,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,973,000 after buying an additional 497,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $146.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $146.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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