Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,524 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 26,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,257 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 387,410 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage shows some bullish positioning and only a small change to fair value — a recent piece notes Enbridge’s fair-value estimate moved modestly from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and several analysts have raised price targets into the CA$72–CA$77 range, suggesting upside remains in some analysts’ views. How The Enbridge TSX: ENB Investment Story Is Shifting As Analyst Views Converge

Analyst coverage shows some bullish positioning and only a small change to fair value — a recent piece notes Enbridge’s fair-value estimate moved modestly from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and several analysts have raised price targets into the CA$72–CA$77 range, suggesting upside remains in some analysts’ views. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full‑year EPS remains near $2.22 per share even as individual shop forecasts move, indicating the market still has an anchor for expectations despite divergent analyst revisions. MarketBeat ENB overview

Consensus full‑year EPS remains near $2.22 per share even as individual shop forecasts move, indicating the market still has an anchor for expectations despite divergent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) repeatedly cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), trimming FY2026 from $2.21 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.30 to $2.15 — weakening near‑term earnings visibility and lowering forward earnings power. US Capital Advisors research notes (MarketBeat)

US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) repeatedly cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), trimming FY2026 from $2.21 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.30 to $2.15 — weakening near‑term earnings visibility and lowering forward earnings power. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~20,216 put contracts in a single session (roughly a 1,036% rise vs. average), signaling a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging demand that could increase near‑term volatility and downside risk. Options flow note (MarketBeat)

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $55.47 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

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