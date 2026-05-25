Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,159 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,682 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 34,159 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $180,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $215.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.61%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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