Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,275 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 34,248 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Thor Industries worth $65,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Thor Industries by 50.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.60.

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Thor Industries Stock Up 1.8%

THO stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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