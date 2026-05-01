Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,771 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 10.0%

CAT opened at $890.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.02 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $746.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $789.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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