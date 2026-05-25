Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,117 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.1% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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