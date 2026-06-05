OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 59,100 Corning Incorporated $GLW

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Corning makes up 5.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $198.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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