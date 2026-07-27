Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,075 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of Option Care Health worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.Option Care Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Option Care Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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