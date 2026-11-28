Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,151,395,000 after buying an additional 123,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,877,026,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,930,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,538 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,447,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,087 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Up 3.1%

ORCL opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.34 and a 52 week high of $250.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Rusckowski bought 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recent Oracle Headlines

Investors following ORCL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Article: How Will Oracle's Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock's Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Negative Sentiment: Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Article: Oracle Stocks Sink as Default Swaps Hit Record

Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Negative Sentiment: AI-sector concerns are adding to the pressure. Michael Burry shared an analysis—not identified as his own work—warning that rising borrowing risks and debt-insurance costs could threaten financing for data-center expansion. Oracle’s heavy AI spending, weaker free cash flow, and reliance on a relatively concentrated group of AI customers are recurring investor concerns. Article: Michael Burry Shares Stark Warning About AI Boom

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report