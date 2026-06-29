Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 478.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $148.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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