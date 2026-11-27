Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,309 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 483 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.34 and a 1 year high of $250.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 31.35%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oracle from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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