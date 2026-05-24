Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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