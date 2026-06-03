Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.62.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

ORCL stock opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Read More

Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Article

Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Article

Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Article

Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Article

Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Negative Sentiment: Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Article

Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Oracle, arguing investors should focus on intrinsic value rather than speculation, which adds to the caution around the stock’s recent run. Article

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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