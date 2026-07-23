Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,179 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 17,275 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 870.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $128,012,000 after purchasing an additional 602,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

ORCL opened at $125.86 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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