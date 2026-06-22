Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,782 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 915,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $205,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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