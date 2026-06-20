Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,696 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Thryve Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Ketron Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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