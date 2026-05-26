Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stake Raised by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,291,058 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $446,550,000 after buying an additional 1,879,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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