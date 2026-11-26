Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 31,221 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Oracle were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 222 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Recent Oracle Headlines

These are some of the ORCL headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Oracle, CoreWeave and other tech stocks bounce back after selloff

Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see rising risk in the company’s ability to meet debt obligations. Reports also highlighted high borrowing costs and concerns over cash burn from its data-center buildout. Oracle stock and credit swaps

Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see rising risk in the company’s ability to meet debt obligations. Reports also highlighted high borrowing costs and concerns over cash burn from its data-center buildout. Negative Sentiment: The AI-cloud selloff is hitting companies that rely heavily on borrowing to expand. Investors are also wary of Oracle’s exposure to OpenAI and whether major customers will meet their commitments, adding uncertainty to the returns on Oracle’s infrastructure spending. Why Oracle Stock Slumped Today

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oracle from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Oracle from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.34 and a 12 month high of $250.25. The company has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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