Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Boosted by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,766 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 3.9% of Huber Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everest Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.01 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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