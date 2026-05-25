Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 290,762 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Elite Life Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $192.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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