Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 200,883 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,454,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Oracle by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,600,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $494,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,868 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,538 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $186,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.34 and a 52-week high of $250.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is 31.35%.

Oracle News Roundup

These are some of the ORCL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated its Buy rating and $200 price target, suggesting substantial upside if Oracle’s growth and cash-flow outlook deliver. Oracle Is Down 60% From Its June High. J.P. Morgan Still Sees $200

J.P. Morgan reiterated its Buy rating and $200 price target, suggesting substantial upside if Oracle’s growth and cash-flow outlook deliver. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Oracle, CoreWeave and other tech stocks bounce back after selloff

Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see rising risk in the company’s ability to meet debt obligations. Reports also highlighted high borrowing costs and concerns over cash burn from its data-center buildout. Oracle stock and credit swaps

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,730,207.11. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen Rusckowski acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,538,096.50. This represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.27.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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