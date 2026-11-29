WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 38,403 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,151,395,000 after buying an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,877,026,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $1,911,930,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,538 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,447,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 3.1%

Oracle stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.34 and a 1-year high of $250.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. The company has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Oracle News Summary

Investors following ORCL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Article: Oracle Has Frustrated Me, but Even With Zero AI Revenue the Stock Is Worth $133

One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Negative Sentiment: Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Article: Oracle Stocks Sink as Default Swaps Hit Record

Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Negative Sentiment: AI-sector concerns are adding to the pressure. Michael Burry shared an analysis—not identified as his own work—warning that rising borrowing risks and debt-insurance costs could threaten financing for data-center expansion. Oracle’s heavy AI spending, weaker free cash flow, and reliance on a relatively concentrated group of AI customers are recurring investor concerns. Article: Michael Burry Shares Stark Warning About AI Boom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Oracle from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Oracle from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $170.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report