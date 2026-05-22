Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Has $48.89 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,494 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 5.4% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $48,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Wilian Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the company's stock worth $195,427,000 after buying an additional 165,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the company's stock worth $36,283,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,219.26.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,041.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $981.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $941.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,003.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide delivered highly competitive Phase 3 obesity results, with meaningful weight loss that could support a future regulatory filing and expand Lilly’s already dominant obesity portfolio.

Retatrutide delivered highly competitive Phase 3 obesity results, with meaningful weight loss that could support a future regulatory filing and expand Lilly’s already dominant obesity portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Lilly said it will showcase a broad oncology pipeline at ASCO, including Retevmo, Verzenio, and new data from programs in lung, breast, and blood cancers, highlighting more than just obesity-related growth.

Lilly said it will showcase a broad oncology pipeline at ASCO, including Retevmo, Verzenio, and new data from programs in lung, breast, and blood cancers, highlighting more than just obesity-related growth. Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to buy Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology and extending its push into genetic medicines beyond obesity.

The company agreed to buy Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology and extending its push into genetic medicines beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage remain upbeat on Lilly’s growth story, pointing to strong demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo and continued upside in the stock.

Analysts and media coverage remain upbeat on Lilly’s growth story, pointing to strong demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo and continued upside in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering, which supports funding for acquisitions and R&D but may modestly increase leverage.

Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering, which supports funding for acquisitions and R&D but may modestly increase leverage. Negative Sentiment: The company disclosed a lawsuit alleging a Trulicity rebate-fraud scheme that cost more than $200 million, a legal overhang that could weigh on sentiment if it develops further.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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