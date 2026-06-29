Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,980 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,811,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,959,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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