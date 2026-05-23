Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6%

Caterpillar stock opened at $880.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $791.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $405.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.24 and a twelve month high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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