Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,123.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.59 and a 52 week high of $1,143.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $986.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $882.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,070.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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