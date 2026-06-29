Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,792 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after acquiring an additional 680,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,158,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. UnitedHealth Group Stock (UNH) Opinions on Market Rotation and Analyst Upgrades

Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also frame UNH as a long-term value and healthcare watchlist name, which supports investor interest but does not by itself add a fresh catalyst.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $427.47 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $427.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $388.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $383.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.79.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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