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Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires 42,500 Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Alto Neuroscience logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Alto Neuroscience worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANRO shares. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JonesTrading dropped their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

NYSE ANRO opened at $26.72 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a current ratio of 20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $937.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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