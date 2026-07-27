Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 635,000 Savara Inc. $SVRA

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 635,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Savara as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Savara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Savara by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Savara by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,155 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Savara by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.24. Savara Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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