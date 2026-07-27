Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 316,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 316,600 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,231 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.34 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The company had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.80.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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