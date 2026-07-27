Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 762,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,600 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 762,300 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.8% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 56,160 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,109 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,125 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Trending Headlines about Edwards Lifesciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Edwards Lifesciences beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with sales rising 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion, helped by strong demand for heart-valve products and growing adoption of mitral and tricuspid therapies.

Edwards Lifesciences beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with sales rising 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion, helped by strong demand for heart-valve products and growing adoption of mitral and tricuspid therapies. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and also lifted its TAVR growth guidance, signaling management confidence in continued momentum.

The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and also lifted its TAVR growth guidance, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an overweight rating, while Leerink upgraded the stock to outperform with a $101 target.

Analysts turned more constructive after the report: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an overweight rating, while Leerink upgraded the stock to outperform with a $101 target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from Wall Street framed the quarter as evidence that Edwards remains a top medtech growth story, with its core TAVR franchise and newer structural heart therapies driving the upside.

Commentary from Wall Street framed the quarter as evidence that Edwards remains a top medtech growth story, with its core TAVR franchise and newer structural heart therapies driving the upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated Q3 and full-year EPS guidance was broadly in line with expectations, suggesting the current move is being driven more by sales strength and sentiment than by a major earnings surprise.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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