Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.71.

View Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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