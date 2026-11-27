Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Apple were worth $597,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $182,897,769,000 after buying an additional 28,321,085 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Apple by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780,080 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Top Apple Stories

These are some of the AAPL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Apple Stocks Rise as AI Selloff Spares the iPhone Maker Apple Enters the AI Agent Race

Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Neutral Sentiment: Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Apple pulls MiniMax AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns

Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s forecast for $4.4 billion in Thanksgiving mobile shopping points to a potential benefit for Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but the reports do not quantify the impact on Apple’s revenue. Thanksgiving Shopping Is Going Mobile

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $63,846,078.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,870.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $343.06 and its 200-day moving average is $304.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.42 and a twelve month high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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