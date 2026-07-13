O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 397.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,457 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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