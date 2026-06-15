O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 240.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,240 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 65,128 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,650,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here