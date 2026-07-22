O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,742 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 58,642 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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