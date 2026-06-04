O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 87,809 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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