O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,257 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 157,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $65,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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