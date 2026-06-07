O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 305,790 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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