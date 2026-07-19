O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,624 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 46,217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $31,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $851,747,000 after buying an additional 835,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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