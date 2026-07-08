O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 24,368 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

More O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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