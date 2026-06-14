O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,854 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 97,251 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $99,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here