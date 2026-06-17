O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $68,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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